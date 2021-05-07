BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$36.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$33.46 on Monday. Canfor has a one year low of C$8.47 and a one year high of C$33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.94.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.1099996 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

