BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.19.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

