bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,994. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $103,715. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

