BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

TCPC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 237,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,135. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $849.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

