BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 9,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 72,259 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $13.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

