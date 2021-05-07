BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,995 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

