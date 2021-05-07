BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE MIY opened at $15.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

