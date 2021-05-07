BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE MIY opened at $15.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
