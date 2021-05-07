BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

