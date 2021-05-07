BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $16.29.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

