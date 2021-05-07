BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

BKCC stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 1,941,544 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

