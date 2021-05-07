Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.80 and traded as high as C$3.96. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 24,424 shares trading hands.

BDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$235.34 million and a PE ratio of -64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.