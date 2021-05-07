Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

