BitMart Token (BMX) Tops One Day Volume of $2.61 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $35.04 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00084588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.60 or 0.00804343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00102644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,098.45 or 0.09020910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 650,578,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

