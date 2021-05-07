Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIR. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

