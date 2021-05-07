BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $31.81. Approximately 6,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 298,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

