BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $345,549.15 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,263. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

