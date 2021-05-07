BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35.

BLFS stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.