BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.94. 125,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

