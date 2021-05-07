Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.16. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.15. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

