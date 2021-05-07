Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $383.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $109,774,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $14.37 on Tuesday, reaching $425.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.15. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.