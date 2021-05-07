Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Shares Down 7.9%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €26.86 ($31.60) and last traded at €27.82 ($32.73). Approximately 495,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.22 ($35.55).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBF shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €30.91 and a 200 day moving average of €27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

