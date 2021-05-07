Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt Sells 45,000 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,297.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BGFV stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 57,325.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

