BHPCoin Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $2.45 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

