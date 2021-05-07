BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,158. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. Analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

