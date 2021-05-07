BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

