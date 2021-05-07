Bezant Price Hits $0.0058 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1,211.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.91 or 0.00776638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00101760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.09 or 0.08911564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046953 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

