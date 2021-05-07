Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $132.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $106.94 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 230499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.57.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYND. Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.74.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

