Bernie B. Berry III Sells 3,209 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $61.49 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

