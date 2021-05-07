Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. Geberit has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $70.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

