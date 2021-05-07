Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.57 ($35.97).

EVK opened at €29.68 ($34.92) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.09.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

