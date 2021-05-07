Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $45.52 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00086654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.74 or 0.00796111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00102304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,099.57 or 0.08830763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 91,064,556 coins and its circulating supply is 28,480,122 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

