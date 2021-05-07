Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.18

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.18 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.91). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91), with a volume of 52,634 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.18. The firm has a market cap of £78.53 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 439 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.