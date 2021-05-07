Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. 12,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. Belden has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.