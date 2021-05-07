BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

Shares of BGNE traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $311.97. 303,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,268. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.10. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock worth $3,321,625. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

