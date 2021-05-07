Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

