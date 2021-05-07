Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 8,173 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 439,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,284,629. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

