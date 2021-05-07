Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

VIAC traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.09. 101,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,300,730. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

