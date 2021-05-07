Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $153.40. 26,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.12. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.