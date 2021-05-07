Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 121,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.