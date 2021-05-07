Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $244.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average of $246.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

