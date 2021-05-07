Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.14 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $142.14 million and $43.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 892.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 87,616,800 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

