Beacon Securities Comments on Cargojet Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.67.

Shares of CJT opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$125.18 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$200.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 822.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

