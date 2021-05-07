Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,412.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00032905 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003591 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,714,190 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

