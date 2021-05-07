BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

