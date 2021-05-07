Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $31.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

