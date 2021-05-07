Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.