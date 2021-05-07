Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
