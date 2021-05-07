Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. 1,493,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,151,012. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

