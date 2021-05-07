Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrett Business Services traded as high as $77.93 and last traded at $77.68, with a volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $587.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

