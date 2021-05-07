Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several analysts have commented on B shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:B traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. 138,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

